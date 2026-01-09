WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: venezuela | oil | donald trump | oil companies

Trump: 'We're Open for Business' on Venezuelan Oil

donald trump talks with people seated on both sides of him at a table

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with oil and gas executives. (CHIP SOMODEVILLA/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 09 January 2026 03:35 PM EST

President Donald Trump said Friday that American energy companies have agreed to spend $100 billion to rebuild Venezuela's tattered oil infrastructure and that Caracas has agreed to let the U.S. "immediately" begin refining and selling up to 50 million barrels of crude oil.

"We're open for business," Trump said following a meeting with executives from 14 oil companies at the White House. His comments aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

"China can buy all the oil they want from us [in Venezuela] or in the United States," Trump said.

"Russia can get all the oil they need from us. And they do like oil, even though they produce a lot of it.

"But China and Russia and everybody else is able to go, and we'll be open for business almost immediately," he said.

Trump was joined by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and executives from such companies as ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron — the only major U.S. oil company currently operating in Venezuela.

"The plan is for them to spend, meaning our giant oil companies will be spending at least $100 billion of their money, not the government's money," Trump said.

"They don't need government money, but they need government protection and need government security that when they spend all this money, it's going to be there.

"So they get their money back and make a very nice return. The plan is for them to spend at least $100 billion to rebuild the capacity and the infrastructure necessary," he said.

Trump said Venezuela has also agreed that the United States will immediately begin refining and selling up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil, "which will continue indefinitely."

"We're all set to do it. We have the refining capacity [that] was actually based very much on the Venezuelan oil, which is a heavy oil, very good oil, great oil," he said.

"It's fantastic for certain things like asphalt roads, the best there is in the world for asphalt roads and other things."

Trump said all of the oil companies that attended the meeting are going to be "treasured partners" in bringing Venezuela "back to life," restoring its economy, and "generating great wealth for their companies and for their people, and also great wealth for the American people and tremendous wealth for the companies that are going in."

"I have a feeling the $100 billion will be spent very, very rapidly by these very big, powerful, and rich companies. And I think they're going to be able to rebuild the infrastructure," Trump said.

"And I hope it's going to be brand new as opposed to a rehab, because I know the tremendous difference between the new and the not-so-new in your industry. The new is much more beautiful, much better in every way."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The United States will refine and sell up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan ⁠crude oil under a new arrangement with the country following the ousting of former president Nicolas ⁠Maduro, President Donald Trump said Friday.
venezuela, oil, donald trump, oil companies
618
2026-35-09
Friday, 09 January 2026 03:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved