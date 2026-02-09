Venezuelans to Newsmax: Country Calm, Optimistic Since Maduro Capture

A Caracas store owner told Newsmax's Rob Schmitt that daily life in the Venezuelan capital has changed little in the weeks since the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, even as residents cautiously express optimism about the country's political future.

Schmitt and Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy were in Venezuela this past weekend, as the country confronts a sudden political transition after the U.S.-led capture of Maduro.

Schmitt interviewed Jorge Rodriguez, president of Venezuela's National Assembly. He is the brother of Delcy Rodriguez, the country's interim president.

The interview aired Monday night on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Schmitt recounted the trip on Monday's "Bianca Across the Nation," noting that among those he interviewed was the owner of a market in Caracas who said daily life for many Venezuelans has remained largely unchanged despite the dramatic events of recent weeks.

"Well, to tell you the truth, everything has been the same," the market owner said. "People here keep coming to work like before — buying their fruits, their meat, their vegetables, everything."

Others interviewed by Schmitt described a noticeably calmer atmosphere following Maduro's ouster, saying the mood across the country has shifted toward optimism.

"I've noticed there's a calm within the people. I feel it could be a better future for us and for Venezuela," one woman said.

Another man echoed that sentiment, pointing to a sense of stability returning to daily life.

"I consider there is optimism. The country is very calm right now," he said. "You can see it here — harmony. Nobody fighting."

The shopkeeper said routines have continued uninterrupted, with businesses operating normally and customers returning to markets as they had before the dramatic shift in national leadership.

At the same time, he voiced optimism about Venezuela's new government under Delcy Rodriguez.

"We're optimistic for change, for the new leader that we have right now with Delcy," the shopkeeper said. "We have confidence that she's doing a good job."

He said that confidence is tied to expectations that the new leadership will follow through on early signals of reform.

"If she does what we see that she's doing right now, we think that we're going to have a great country," the shopkeeper said.

Said another man, "I would like a big, big change for studies for us. I would like also a big change for the economy."

