Venezuela Orders Arrest of Opposition Leader's Ally

Venezuela's top prosecutor on Monday said his office requested the arrest of one of the closest allies of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado less than 12 hours after his release from a detention facility as part of a government move to free those facing politically motivated accusations.

The attorney general's statement did not say whether Juan Pablo Guanipa was rearrested or give indication of his whereabouts. The government had released him along with several other prominent opposition members on Sunday following lengthy politically motivated detentions.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab's office posted on social media that it had "requested the competent court to revoke the precautionary measure granted to Juan Pablo Guanipa, due to his non-compliance with the conditions imposed by the aforementioned court."

It did not elaborate on what conditions Guanipa, a former governor for the opposition, violated during the hours he was free, but said authorities were seeking house arrest.

Guanipa's son, Ramon, told reporters Monday that authorities have not notified him of his father's whereabouts and their decision to place him on house arrest. He said his father did not violate the two conditions of his release — monthly check-ins with a court and no travel outside Venezuela — and showed reporters the court document listing them.

Earlier on Monday, Machado announced Juan Pablo Guanipa had been "kidnapped" by "heavily armed men, dressed in civilian clothes" who "arrived in four vehicles and violently took him away" in a neighborhood in the capital, Caracas.

The development marked the latest twist in the political turmoil in Venezuela in the wake of the U.S. military's seizure on Jan. 3 of Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from a military base compound in Caracas in a stunning operation that landed them in New York to face federal drug trafficking charges.

The government of Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez has faced pressure to free hundreds of people whose detentions months or years ago have been linked to their political activities. The releases also followed a visit to Venezuela of representatives of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela's acting president after Maduro's capture and her government soon began releasing prisoners.

Some of those freed Sunday joined families waiting outside detention facilities for their loved ones. They chanted "We are not afraid! We are not afraid!" and marched a short distance.

"I am convinced that our country has completely changed," Guanipa told reporters after his release. "I am convinced that it is now up to all of us to focus on building a free and democratic country."

Guanipa had spent more than eight months in custody at a facility in Caracas.

"My father cannot be a criminal ... simply for making statements," Ramon Guanipa said. "How much longer will speaking out be a crime in this country?"