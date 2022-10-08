Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden's 'Armageddon' Warning Shows 'Weakness'

President Joe Biden's dire warnings this past week of an impending "nuclear armageddon" with Russia are another sign of his "weakness and cognitive abilities," Rep. Jeff Van Drew said on Newsmax Saturday.

"This is another case where this president has said something and then immediately all the people around him in the administration tried to walk it back," the New Jersey Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "I don't know if he was trying to scare all our children and adults for that matter and just frighten everybody or he was just saying something that popped in his head."

Biden on Thursday, speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.

"It was something that was really inappropriate at the time," Van Drew said. "This is a sign of weakness again with this president and this majority administration ... he says things that show Russia and the world, including China, everybody how weak we are."

The congressman said he hopes that Biden's remarks won't result in Russia believing they're being baited into taking adverse action, given the "tough situation" it's facing against Ukraine.

"Here's somebody who was supposed to win a war in three days, who should have superior munitions," said Van Drew. "Russia had more men had more tanks and went on the attack, why? Because again, this president didn't say, don't do that. That's going to be a big mistake. Why? Because this president put signals out and said it's OK if you get a piece of Ukraine at the beginning of this. Then everybody rallied and said, 'Come on, you just can't put that kind of information out and show that weakness.'"

But still, Putin knows if there is any kind of nuclear attack, "there's going to be a response and that response is going to be dreadful, regardless of how weak and foolish this president is and how feckless he is," said Van Drew. "Certainly, others are going to respond. The military is going to respond, and I don't think Putin wants to bring that to his country."

Biden also compared the current situation to the nuclear crisis late President John F. Kennedy faced over Russia and Cuba, but Van Drew said there is no comparison.

"JFK made it clear that if you do this, this is what's going to happen, so you better get the hell out of here," he said. "They need to draw a line and say again, 'You know, you may think you have a button, but we've got a bigger button, and our systems work.' God knows what Russia has over there. But the point is, don't even think about doing it. Don't even think about taking that action against the United States of America."

But Biden is "so weak" and bounces around so much, other countries can't trust what he says, said Van Drew.

"What is he saying that today are they going to walk that back tomorrow?" he said. "I don't even know why he comes out anymore and utters the few words that he does. They just ought to have his press secretary do the whole thing from beginning to end because it's a tremendous embarrassment to the country. It's an embarrassment to the office of the presidency."

