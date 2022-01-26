Rep. Jeff Van Drew to Newsmax: Pelosi Reelection Bid 'Doing Harm' to Democratic Party

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, D-Calif., announcement that she is running for reelection in 2022, after telling some that it would be her final term, is doing “more harm than good” for the Democratic party, which is already bracing for losses in the midterm polling.

“Number one, she's not keeping her word,” Van Drew said during “Spicer & Co.” Tuesday. “Number two. It really is time for her to retire, and then finally she's doing more harm than good to the Democratic party.”

The 16-term incumbent, and first female speaker of the house, announced in a Twitter post Tuesday that she is seeking a 17th term in Congress, citing threats to democracy as the reason she wants to return.

“While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy,” she said in the post. “But we don’t agonize-we organize. I am running for re-election to Congress to deliver for the people and defend democracy.”

Pelosi, 81, has served in Congress since 1987, but is not among the 10 oldest members in that body.

Prior to today’s announcement, rumors held that she would be leaving at the end of her current term, which comes as 29 other Democrats are retiring from the chamber.

“She has been amazingly effective for a very long time,” Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich told “Fox & Friends” Monday. “She survived losing the Congress (in 2010), came back as the minority leader, got to be Speaker again, and with a tiny majority, she accomplished things I didn’t, as a former Speaker, I didn’t think were possible. So, you at least technically have to have a real respect for her professionalism, her toughness, the degree to which she owns the House Democratic Party. When she leaves, there will be a big vacuum.”

Van Drew, however, said he thinks it is a “big mistake” that will make a “red wave” more likely this November.

“I actually think it's going to hurt if she stays,” he said. “I mean, what, if anything, they should try to do is have new blood and new ideas.”

He said the Democratic majority in the House is hurting the party’s chances by pushing through ideas that the American people do not want, and the current polling shows that.

