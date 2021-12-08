Sen. Rand Paul to Newsmax: Biden Will Veto GOP's Move to Stop Mandate

President Joe Biden will likely veto a measure coming before the Senate on Wednesday to contest his vaccine mandate for private businesses, but the mandate will still most likely be eventually declared as unconstitutional by the courts, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax.

"This is a special situation; that's what we call a privileged motion," Paul told Wednesday's "American Agenda." "It is a real bill, and it would be a law, but it has to be signed by the president. This resolution, all 50 Republicans will vote for it, and the word is that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will join us, so we will end up winning this vote 51-49. "

Last month, GOP senators opted to use the Congressional Review Act to invalidate Biden's vaccine mandate, which calls for OSHA regulation on businesses with more than 100 employees. Under the procedure, the House and Senate can each vote to pass a resolution that disapproves of a federal regulation, and if the resolution passes in both chambers, it goes on to the president for a signature or a veto.

It is uncertain if the House would approve the measure, Paul noted, as a handful of Democrats will have to vote for it. But Paul acknowledged Biden is not likely to sign a law that would overthrow a regulation that he had written.

Still, the resolution shows the GOP is "entirely united against mandating or firing people who choose not to get vaccinated," Paul said.

Meanwhile, Biden is not "reading the tea leaves" when it comes to mandates, but he knew not to endorse them while he was campaigning because he knew they would be declared unconstitutional, Paul said.

"Now he's changed his mind as president, but he's going to get the same result; it is going to be declared unconstitutional," said the senator, noting a similar thing happened under Obamacare and its law forcing Americans to buy insurance.

"The law is pretty clear on this," Paul said. "You do have a right to your medical privacy. And I think the courts are going to strike down his mandate. This will be a huge and probably unprecedented legal rebuke of the president."

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci remains in the news this week while discussion continues over whether a booster shot will be needed to determine if someone is fully vaccinated, and Paul, who has had several arguments with the doctor on the Senate floor, has referred Fauci to the Justice Department over testimony he has given in the past.

"I think he did lie to Congress," Paul said. "He said that he did not fund gain of function research in Wuhan. Even the NIH [National Institutes of Health] now admits that they did research in Wuhan, where they took an unknown virus and made it more lethal."

The senator added, such dangerous research is still being funded, including in laboratories in the United States.

Paul further said he has asked for Senate committee chairs to investigate Fauci further, but because they are Democrats, they have refused.

But, he promised, if Republicans take over the Senate in 2022, that will change.

"I'll be chairman of one of these committees, and I promise you, I pledge to you that we will subpoena all the records," Paul concluded. "We will find out how this virus started, and we will also talk about whether or not we should continue to fund this kind of research.

"I think the answer is no, but I will bring in the scientists on both sides of the issue. We will listen to them in a nonpartisan way and find out is it a dangerous thing to be creating viruses that don't exist in nature, that could potentially have as much as 50% lethality?

"I think it's a death wish, but we need to have this debate out in the public, and when we do, I think the public will side with me. This is research that our tax dollars should not fund."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here