US Army Airborne Division Heads to Europe, Starts War Games Prep for Russia

For the first time in 80 years, the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division has been deployed to Europe — a likely response to the rising tensions between Russia and the NATO military alliance.

The "Screaming Eagles," a light infantry unit that's trained to do battle at any point of the world within hours, will be in Europe for wartime simulations.

CBS News reports that roughly 4,700 soldiers from the 101st Airborne's home base in Kentucky have been deployed to reinforce NATO's eastern flank.

According to CBS News, "Screaming Eagles" commanders say they're "ready to fight tonight." And if there's an attack on NATO, the 101st Airborne would be fully prepared to cross the border into Ukraine.

Over the past eight months, Russian troops have reportedly seized unlawful control of various regions of Ukraine, with the possible intent to capture the Ukrainian port cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa.

"We're ready to defend every inch of NATO soil," Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. John Lubas told CBS News. "We bring a unique capability, from our air assault capability ... We're a light infantry force, but again, we bring that mobility with us, for our aircraft and air assaults."

CBS News reportedly toured Romania's Black Sea coast with U.S. military officials, who claim the 101st Airborne Division is completely prepared for what's taking place in the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The real meaning for me, to have the American troops here is like if you were to have allies in Normandy before any enemy was there," Romanian Major General Lulian Berdila told CBS News, referring to the landmark World War II battle on France's north coast, otherwise known as D-Day (June 6, 1944).

The American forces have already begun working out of the Romanian military's air base, according to CBS News.

While speaking to CBS aboard a Black Hawk helicopter, Col. Edwin Matthaidess, commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, asserted his troops were the closest American forces to the military conflict in Ukraine.

As such, they've been "closely watching" the Russian forces, "building objectives to practice against" and conducting drills that "replicate exactly what's going on" in the war.

"It keeps us on our toes," said Matthaidess.