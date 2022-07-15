Rep. Herrell to Newsmax: Biden's 'America Last' Policies Benefit Cartels at Southern Border

Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., has an easy answer for the Republican-led question of, "Where are the Democrats?" when it comes to minimizing the daily chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border.

From Herrell's perspective, the majority of House, Senate and Biden administration Democrats don't care; and the rest are likely indifferent, at best, about this nation's problems along the southern border.

"I'm so tired of this 'America Last' policy that's coming out of the White House," Herrell told Newsmax Friday night, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"This invasion across the southern border is affecting every state in the nation," said Herrell, who's up for reelection this November in New Mexico's 2nd District, taking on Democratic Party challenger Gabriel Vasquez. "We need to bring 'America First' back, and give the people their sovereignty."

Herrell knows all about the perils of drug and human trafficking wreaking constant havoc within the border states. She says her district, which covers western Albuquerque and points due south, incurs more illegal migrant crossings than any other point of the El Paso Sector.

"We need to hold [Department of Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas accountable," said Herrell. Mayorkas claims to have "control of the southern border. But the only people who have operational control are the cartels, and the Democrats don't want to talk about it."

Herrell then added, "[The Democrats] have no intention of securing the southern border."

The Democrats might be avoiding hard questions about the border now, but they'll pay for that indifference come November, said Herrell, when Republicans overtake the House chamber and possibly the Senate.

"I can assure you we'll be bringing policies to the forefront that will save the American people and save our communities," Herrell said.

According to Breitbart, in June alone, Border Patrol agents apprehended approximately 192,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry — a single-month record during the Biden administration.

