Tags: gas | vladimir putin | joe biden | war on american energy | energy independence

Rep. Yvette Herrell to Newsmax: High Gas Prices Due to Biden's 'War on American Energy'

By    |   Tuesday, 12 July 2022 10:17 PM EDT

The high cost of gas in the United States can be directly attributed to President Joe Biden's "war on American energy," Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"It's not [Vladimir] Putin's price hike," Herrell told "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino. "Again, it's the war on American energy by this president, and that happened day one, the day he took office and canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline."

"But what is so unnerving to me is that we were energy independent two years ago. We had the ability to provide energy to our allies and neighbors around the world. And now, we're going to people who we are not friendly with, with our hat in our hand, asking them to produce oil for us when we're sitting on reserves right now that could actually push the cost of gas lower."

"So we have to stop pointing fingers at everybody else," Herrell continued. "This isn't Putin's fault. This isn't the producer's fault. It's not the gas station owner's fault. It is this administration's fault for compromising Americans, America's national security, and our independence in energy."

