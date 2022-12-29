Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: China Jet Near-Miss Due to 'American Weakness'

Fred Fleitz, former chief of staff for the National Security Council, characterized the Dec. 21 incident of a Chinese jet coming "within 20 feet" of a U.S. aircraft as "very troubling."

"We know that so many wars have broken out because of foolish maneuvers like this taking place, some type of military exercise that gets out of control," Fleitz told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with host Bianca de la Cruz.

Fleitz, a retired CIA analyst, then added that "China is being deliberately provocative. They've been flexing their muscles over the past two years, I think, in large part because of the perception of American weakness. And I don't think it bodes well for 2023."

Eight days have elapsed since the incident occurred, but Fleitz said that lag time should not warrant any red flags with the American media.

"It's not uncommon for incidents like this not being released immediately. Obviously, there wasn't any media on the scene," Fleitz said. "The Pentagon decides when to release it."

Fleitz explained the agency likely didn't want this information getting out until hearing China's internal account of what happened.

That aside, "this could have been a major military skirmish between the U.S. and China, so we need answers," Fleitz added.

Thursday's breaking news comes in advance of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, reportedly conducting a video call later this week.

China and Russia have a "complicated relationship. Not exactly a friendship that knows no bounds," Fleitz said.

For example, Fleitz reasoned the Chinese have been buying energy from Russia "at enormous discounts," but have also been reluctant to assist Putin's war with neighboring Ukraine.

For the imminent video call, "I think Putin will push for more collaboration," said Fleitz, even though the Chinese have "reservations" about Russia's efforts to force a Ukraine surrender.

Factoring all that in, Fleitz still lamented how China and Russia share one common goal when working together: Toppling the United States from being the world's No. 1 economic and military superpower.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!