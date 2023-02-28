McClintock to Newsmax: Trump Slowed Illegal Immigration to a 'Trickle'

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., recently introduced a five-point plan to curb illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border and subsequently reduce human and drug trafficking at the region's most unstable points.

Under McClintock's proposal, U.S. border officials would focus on tent-pole components, such as:

Requiring e-Verify to protect American jobs

Establishing a Title 42-type mechanism

Stopping the current abuses of parole authority

Returning unaccompanied minors safely to their homes

Tightening credible fear standards

"There's no substitute for enforcement," McClintock told Newsmax Tuesday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

Former President "Donald Trump enforced the laws, and we had seen illegal immigration slow to a trickle" during the years of 2017-21, continued McClintock. "We had the 'Remain in Mexico' policy in place. That was stopping the phony asylum claims, the Border Wall was nearing completion, and ICE was actually enforcing court-ordered deportation."

And then "on Inauguration Day [2021]," McClintock continued, [President] "Joe Biden reversed all these policies and began an unprecedented illegal mass migration on a scale ... that no other country had seen before."

As one example, the California Republican estimates there are currently 1.2 million final deportation orders "that are simply being ignored" by the Biden administration.

"We've known about it all along," said McClintock, also the chairman of the Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement Subcommittee. "The problem is, the administration doesn't care."

During his Newsmax interview, McClintock was asked why the E-Verify process hasn't garnered more attention, when other lawmakers are attempting to address the border chaos.

McClintock reiterated that two Republican bills in the House want to make E-Verify a focal point of the border crackdown.

Also, "federal law forbids the employment of illegal immigrants, of any age; and E-Verify would make sure" this was being properly enforced, said McClintock.

