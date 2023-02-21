Ronald Vitiello to Newsmax: Migrant Surge at Northern Border Caused by Biden's Policies

Ronald Vitiello, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told Newsmax that the migrant surge at the U.S.-Canada border is “because of the policies of this [Biden] administration.”

“I used to work that border in 2005,” Vitiello said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “The threat of people flying over the United States into Canada and walking back across the border illegally was something that we tracked very closely. Now we're seeing an 800% plus increase — so, the same conditions that force agents to be off the line doing processing, caring for people who are lost in the snow and in the tundra, and that distracts them from seizing drugs, from arresting criminals, saving people from human trafficking.”

“It's because of the policies of this administration,” he continued. “They were handed relief, under the immigration law, to keep this traffic at bay and let the border patrol agents have the tools they need to do their jobs. They took that all away. It caused a crisis on the southwest border, which is now migrating, literally, to the northern border with Canada.”

Illegal migration at the northern border has spiked nearly 850% and Border Patrol is begging agents from the already overwhelmed southern border to volunteer up north for at least a month to control the migrant surge.

Vitiello pinned the blame for the border crises squarely on Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“There's no credibility here,” he said. “They were handed a border that had 45-year lows in activity of illegal migration across the southwest border. The got away numbers were lower, the human trafficking and the deaths were lower, the number of terrorist database watch list hits were lower, and now it's out of control in every category.”

“He's broken every single record in those categories, and he has to deny it because otherwise he would admit this failure and give them more ammunition for the House Republicans to arrange an impeachment hearing,” Vitiello added.

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, said earlier this month that Mayorkas has “engaged in a pattern of conduct that’s incompatible with his duties as an officer of the United States.”

Fallon outlined his impeachment case against Mayorkas, saying that the Secure Fence Act requires the DHS secretary to maintain operational control over the southern border, and that Mayorkas “perjured himself in front of Congress.”

