×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | Newsmax TV | Vaccines | unvaccinated | covid19 | joebiden

Rep. Fred Keller to Newsmax: Bullying the Unvaccinated a Slippery Slope

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Wednesday, 05 January 2022 06:42 PM

Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., warned on Newsmax that the White House's bullying rhetoric, pressuring the unvaccinated to comply, trends toward a slippery slope.

''I thought bullying was a bad thing,'' Keller said on Wednesday's ''American Agenda.''

But ''it's actually a learned behavior that's taught by the left,'' he said.

Citing a CNN clip in which a contributor said they would try to prevent the unvaccinated from getting life insurance or raise their hospital bills, Keller said: ''When you do something that they don't like, or they don't agree with, that doesn't fit their political science, are they going to shame you and try and drive you out of society? That's not the America we live in.''

He added that his constituents ''know how to keep themselves, their family and their communities safe. And it isn't from [President] Joe Biden imposing his will on the American people and using private industry to do that.''

''We've proven we can get through the pandemic,'' Keller said. ''We've proven that we can deliver goods and services, and we don't need to have Joe Biden using his political science to keep everybody divided. What we need to do is, we need to work on bringing people together.''

Keller said he believes this can be achieved by reopening the economy and ''fixing'' the supply chain.

According to USA Today, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments regarding two vaccine mandates on Friday. This comes at a time when the omicron variant is driving the majority of infections.

In a New York Post report, however, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who  broke the news of the variant, said that the symptoms of this variant are ''unusual but mild'' in healthy patients.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., warned on Newsmax that the White House's bullying rhetoric, pressuring the unvaccinated to comply, trends toward a slippery slope.
unvaccinated, covid19, joebiden, supremecourt
290
2022-42-05
Wednesday, 05 January 2022 06:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved