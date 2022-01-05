Rep. Fred Keller to Newsmax: Bullying the Unvaccinated a Slippery Slope

Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., warned on Newsmax that the White House's bullying rhetoric, pressuring the unvaccinated to comply, trends toward a slippery slope.

''I thought bullying was a bad thing,'' Keller said on Wednesday's ''American Agenda.''

But ''it's actually a learned behavior that's taught by the left,'' he said.

Citing a CNN clip in which a contributor said they would try to prevent the unvaccinated from getting life insurance or raise their hospital bills, Keller said: ''When you do something that they don't like, or they don't agree with, that doesn't fit their political science, are they going to shame you and try and drive you out of society? That's not the America we live in.''

He added that his constituents ''know how to keep themselves, their family and their communities safe. And it isn't from [President] Joe Biden imposing his will on the American people and using private industry to do that.''

''We've proven we can get through the pandemic,'' Keller said. ''We've proven that we can deliver goods and services, and we don't need to have Joe Biden using his political science to keep everybody divided. What we need to do is, we need to work on bringing people together.''

Keller said he believes this can be achieved by reopening the economy and ''fixing'' the supply chain.

According to USA Today, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments regarding two vaccine mandates on Friday. This comes at a time when the omicron variant is driving the majority of infections.

In a New York Post report, however, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who broke the news of the variant, said that the symptoms of this variant are ''unusual but mild'' in healthy patients.