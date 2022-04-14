Former Zelenskyy Spokeswoman to Newsmax: Ukraine Sank Russian Warship

A former spokeswoman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Iuliia Mendel, told Newsmax on Thursday that Ukraine has sunk the Russian warship Moskva in the Black Sea, and that Russian state media reports stating it went down after being ''seriously in an unexplained fire were false.

''This is actually a very big story, and the Ukrainian side insists that we were using the missile Neptunes to hit this big missile cruiser. [The cruiser] included a lot of equipment, military equipment, to shoot Ukraine, to help Russians fight Ukrainians, and that's why for us, it's a victory. Especially symbolic is that this cruiser is named Moscow,'' Mendel said on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

The loss of the ship is a major military setback for Russia as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital, Kyiv.

The ship carried 16 long-range cruise missiles, and its removal from combat would greatly reduce Russia's firepower in the Black Sea. Regardless of the extent of the damage, any attack would represent a huge blow to Russian prestige in a war already widely seen as a blunder.

Now entering its eighth week, Russia's invasion has stalled because of resistance from Ukrainian fighters bolstered by weapons and other aid sent by Western nations.

In the first days of the war, the Moskva was reportedly the warship that called on Ukrainian soldiers stationed on Snake Island in the Black Sea to surrender in a standoff. In a widely circulated recording, the soldier responds: "Russian warship, go [expletive] yourself."

Mendel said justice has now been served.

''Today it was justice that we experienced, and we see that the Russian side is really very afraid to talk about this victory of Ukrainian army. That’s why they try to say there was some fire, there was some ammunition detonation, anything, just not the truth that Ukraine actually hit one of the most important major cruises of Russian empire.''

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here