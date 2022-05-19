Former Ukrainian President to Newsmax: $40 Billion Aid Package 'Can be a Game Changer'

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told Newsmax on Thursday that the proposed $40 billion Ukraine supplemental aid package that the Senate is expected to vote on Thursday “can be a game changer” as the country continues to fight Russia’s unprovoked attack.

“United States $40 billion package is a key element,” Poroshenko said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “National Report.” “This can be a game changer because, if it would be supplied to Ukraine, 500 tanks, 1,000 armed personnel carriers, 100 jet fighters — this [would] completely change the whole future and we definitely welcome the voting of this proposal.”

According to CNN, the Senate is expected to vote on the aid package Thursday after being passed in the House earlier this month. Bipartisan leaders in the Senate were expected to take up the package last week; however, NBC News reports it stalled when Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., had an objection about oversight of the spending.

The legislation provides funding for military and humanitarian aid, including money to assist Ukrainian military and national security forces, help restock needed military equipment, and provide public health and medical care for Ukrainian refugees, according to CNN.

“This just demonstrates the leadership of United States and we waiting for other nations will follow United States’ example [and] make the same legislation of the lend-lease act,” Poroshenko said.

On May 9, President Joe Biden signed the “Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022,” which authorizes his administration, through fiscal year 2023, to lend or lease military equipment to Ukraine and other Eastern European countries, according to the Department of Defense.

When asked about the U.S.’ reopening of its embassy in Kyiv, Petroshenko said, “You cannot imagine how important is this symbol.

“Kyiv is a place which never give up, and the same situation would be for Ukraine in general. That's why we very much appreciate this decision of the United States.”