Ukraine MP Goncharenko to Newsmax: Putin Has No Plans to Stop Annexing

Russian President Vladimir Putin not only has plans to continue annexing more regions of Ukraine, he plans to keep going until he has rebuilt the old Soviet empire Ukrainian Parliament Member Alexey Goncharenko tells Newsmax.

A recent intelligence report indicated that Russian troops plan to continue their quest to claim more Ukrainian territory above the recently claimed regions in the east and the Donbas and Crimean peninsula it claimed in 2014.

"We see that they want to annex additional parts of our country," Goncharenko, said Tuesday on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "In general, they want to take the whole country," but Putin's forces failed during their late February invasion that had been expected to take less than a week.

"He failed to take Kyiv to install his puppet government," Goncharenko said, "and now he tries to cut off pieces of Ukraine, and this is just something he is not going to stop. His idea is today to cut this part, then to regroup, refresh and then the next part of Ukraine and cut next spot."

His plan is to finish off Ukraine, Goncharenko said, then to attack the neighboring countries of Moldova, Romania, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Georgia and more.

Putin is fighting to regain the old USSR, a "zombie empire" that only he wants, Goncharenko said.

"It's life, and that's what we have," he said. "Unfortunately that's why we're fighting for our country."