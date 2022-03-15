Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Zelenskyy Needs Our Equipment, Not Our Troops

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Tuesday on Newsmax that what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy needs from the United States right now is equipment, not troops.

"We heard from [Zelenskyy] about nine or 10 days ago, and what he needs is our support," Scott told "Spicer & Co."

"He doesn't need American troops. What he needs is our equipment. He needs our planes. ... Biden once stopped the planes coming from Poland. That's wrong. But there's other pieces of equipment we can give them to defend themselves,." he said.

He did not comment further on the planes; as of Tuesday reports have indicated that talks with the Biden administration are ongoing.

Scott added that on Thursday, Congress passed a Ukrainian aid package. The $13.6 billion in aid is tied to the massive $1.5 trillion spending bill to fund the government.

"I want that aid to get there quickly," Scott declared. "Not the way Biden has been doing things, get there slowly."

The Florida senator ended by saying, every plane we can get to Ukraine, we need to give them "today."

