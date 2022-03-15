×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Newsmax TV | Russia | Ukraine | ukraine | planes | aid | united states

Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Zelenskyy Needs Our Equipment, Not Our Troops

(Newsmax/''Spicer & Co.'')

By    |   Tuesday, 15 March 2022 09:00 PM

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Tuesday on Newsmax that what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy needs from the United States right now is equipment, not troops.

"We heard from [Zelenskyy] about nine or 10 days ago, and what he needs is our support," Scott told "Spicer & Co."

"He doesn't need American troops. What he needs is our equipment. He needs our planes. ... Biden once stopped the planes coming from Poland. That's wrong. But there's other pieces of equipment we can give them to defend themselves,." he said.

He did not comment further on the planes; as of Tuesday reports have indicated that talks with the Biden administration are ongoing.

Scott added that on Thursday, Congress passed a Ukrainian aid package. The $13.6 billion in aid is tied to the massive $1.5 trillion spending bill to fund the government.

"I want that aid to get there quickly," Scott declared. "Not the way Biden has been doing things, get there slowly."

The Florida senator ended by saying, every plane we can get to Ukraine, we need to give them "today."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349,  FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Tuesday on Newsmax that what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy needs from the United States right now is equipment, not troops.
ukraine, planes, aid, united states
263
2022-00-15
Tuesday, 15 March 2022 09:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved