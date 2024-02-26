Dick Morris to Newsmax: Ukraine Not Corrupt, Needs Ammo

Adviser to former President Donald Trump and political author Dick Morris told Newsmax on Monday that it hasn't been "established" yet that Ukraine is a corrupt country, but what they need right now is "ammo" to deter Russia.

Speaking with "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Morris said, "When you talk about, 'where is the money going,' there's an implication of corruption or waste or inefficiency, and I don't think that has really been established here. What's needed is ammunition."

Since the elimination of the World Military Expenditures and Arms Transfers Report in 2022, the same year Russia invaded Ukraine, any reasonable assertion about how much aid or ammunition Ukraine has received is unknown.

On Monday, debating from the House floor the legislation tying border security with foreign adventurism aid, Colorado Democrat Rep. Jason Crow argued that "half" of the tax dollars spent for Ukraine would go to the military-industrial complex in the United States. He added that Ukraine would only receive old U.S. military equipment; the "new" equipment would go to "our military."

According to Trading Economics, Ukraine ranked as the most corrupt country in Europe behind Bosnia and Herzegovina and Turkey.

