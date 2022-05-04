Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: US 'Halfway' Through One Javelin Stockpile

Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville told Newsmax that the U.S. has gone through about one-half a Javelin missile stockpile as the country continues to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Tuberville said in his "Spicer & Co." appearance that "if this war [in Ukraine] continues on, there will be some kind of adjustment ... to make more of them if needed. They might not need the Javelins after a certain point, but we'll have to wait and see."

"But as we all know, you know, we had a stockpile, but we're about halfway through that stockpile in terms of what we're using, maybe for the Middle East or maybe for some other areas, but I have been told that we're not using our stockpile for the Indo-Pacific at this point."

The congressman's comments come as President Joe Biden visited Lockheed Martin's Troy, Alabama factory, the only facility currently manufacturing the missiles, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The congressman, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, later added that President Biden is "wanting $33 billion more" for aid to Ukraine. "I want to know what that money is for because we're spending a lot of money. We want to make sure we can protect Ukraine, but we need to make sure it's going in the right direction."