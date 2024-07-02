Alex Phillips to Newsmax: UK Media Pressing for Labour Victory

With the British elections just a few days away, the media in the United Kingdom have gone into overdrive to ensure a large victory for the Labour Party, former member of European Parliament Alex Phillips told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Polls have shown that Labour is heavily favored in Thursday's election to defeat the Conservative Party, which would give them the majority for the first time since 2010.

"The mainstream media has certainly gone into left-wing campaigning mode," Phillips told "Wake Up America." "There has been a lot of deliberate misinterpretations of things certain parties are doing and a targeting of certain parties."

The new Reform Party, led by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, "is receiving the sort of scrutiny at a much higher level than the other parties," mainly the more left-leaning ones, which have been getting a "free ride" by the media, according to Phillips.

These last few critical days before the election, the media in Great Britain "is doing all it can to have everyone push essentially the Labour Party," she said. "If it works we will only be able to see when the official results come in on Friday."

With the polls so clearly spelling doom for the Conservatives, Phillips said, "Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could even lose his own seat and he is gone, I would suggest, and will definitely be gone as party leader, as the Conservatives are very unlikely to have any sort of breakthrough from their low number in the surveys.

Conservatives "will have about 200 members of Parliament wiped off" in the election, according to Phillips.

Keir Starmer, who has been leader of the Labour Party for more than four years, "will certainly be our next prime minister," Phillips continued. "He is doing everything he can to occupy that center ground and has started to move his policy positions quite dramatically, shift his narrative far away from what he used to be saying as leader of the opposition and not so much as prime minister in waiting."

"The main thing we are going to see is voter turnout is going to be absolutely suppressed," she concluded, stressing "there is going to be a turnout lower than what have ever seen before."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com