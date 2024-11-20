WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.k. | ukraine | russia | war | karen pierce | united states | biden administration

UK Amb. Pierce to Newsmax: Britain Backs Ukraine's Use of US Missiles Against Russia

By    |   Wednesday, 20 November 2024 11:31 AM EST

The United Kingdom supports Ukraine's attack on Russia with U.S.-made missiles a day after the Biden administration authorized such use, British ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce told Newsmax on Wednesday.

When asked on "Wake Up America" the meaning and timing of such an attack, Pierce said that "I think it suggests putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position, as we contemplate what might happen next year."

She added, "I think President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy has been very clear about that. He wants to work with President [-elect Donald] Trump. This is a move by the Biden administration that the U.K. really supports. It's about getting Ukraine to a better position so that they can better tackle the challenges of next year — that may or may not include negotiations" to end the war.

Pierce emphasized that "President Trump is the archetypal dealmaker, so he'll know you want to negotiate from a position of strength."

When asked about the reaction in the U.K. regarding Trump's victory, Pierce said that "the vast majority of people in the U.K. would agree with the prime minister about the relationship with the United States. America is our closest ally. That's recognized right the way through the U.K., and a lot of people were extremely pleased that President Trump was coming back."

The ambassador further emphasized that "most important of all, it's not actually for the Brits to say. It's a choice by the American people. We respect the American people. We said we would work with whoever they chose."

Pierce continued that both the U.K. and U.S. administrations "have the same attachment to freedom. We both want to help solve the world's problems … and both the prime minister and President Trump are really focused on growth in our economies and what we can do together to protect our economic security but also to stimulate growth for all communities in both countries."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The United Kingdom supports Ukraine's attack on Russia with U.S.-made missiles a day after the Biden administration authorized such use, British ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce told Newsmax on Wednesday.
u.k., ukraine, russia, war, karen pierce, united states, biden administration
365
2024-31-20
Wednesday, 20 November 2024 11:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved