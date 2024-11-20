UK Amb. Pierce to Newsmax: Britain Backs Ukraine's Use of US Missiles Against Russia

The United Kingdom supports Ukraine's attack on Russia with U.S.-made missiles a day after the Biden administration authorized such use, British ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce told Newsmax on Wednesday.

When asked on "Wake Up America" the meaning and timing of such an attack, Pierce said that "I think it suggests putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position, as we contemplate what might happen next year."

She added, "I think President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy has been very clear about that. He wants to work with President [-elect Donald] Trump. This is a move by the Biden administration that the U.K. really supports. It's about getting Ukraine to a better position so that they can better tackle the challenges of next year — that may or may not include negotiations" to end the war.

Pierce emphasized that "President Trump is the archetypal dealmaker, so he'll know you want to negotiate from a position of strength."

When asked about the reaction in the U.K. regarding Trump's victory, Pierce said that "the vast majority of people in the U.K. would agree with the prime minister about the relationship with the United States. America is our closest ally. That's recognized right the way through the U.K., and a lot of people were extremely pleased that President Trump was coming back."

The ambassador further emphasized that "most important of all, it's not actually for the Brits to say. It's a choice by the American people. We respect the American people. We said we would work with whoever they chose."

Pierce continued that both the U.K. and U.S. administrations "have the same attachment to freedom. We both want to help solve the world's problems … and both the prime minister and President Trump are really focused on growth in our economies and what we can do together to protect our economic security but also to stimulate growth for all communities in both countries."

