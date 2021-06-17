Rep. Turner to Newsmax: Biden Showed He Had No Goals for Summit

President Joe Biden's comeback after Russian President Vladimir Putin used the Jan. 6 protesters and the Black Lives Matter marches as a justification for cracking down on dissidents in his own country show that Biden did not have any goals for the highly anticipated summit, Rep. Mike Turner said on Newsmax Thursday.

"He made it clear that he's not Donald Trump, and that he's not for America first, but we don't really know what he's for," the Ohio Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "So you have this summit that can turn to issues of domestic issues in the United States instead of one of the issues between the United States and Russia."

Biden had already conceded on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, giving Putin a "great win" as the Russian leader as he's trying to fuel his economy and his energy production, said Turner.

"And at the same time, he had his acting Secretary of the navy signal that this administration will be canceling a nuclear weapon program that was directed at responding to Russia's nuclear weapons modernization, so Putin already went into this meeting with two wins where the president had conceded," said Turner. "The president appeared to have no to-do list as he walked in and walked out with no wins, but just merely criticisms of the United States."

He also said he found it a "very strange exchange" when he'd heard Biden told Putin there are 16 areas where cyberattacks shall not be made.

"It's almost as if he went to the schoolyard bully and said, 'okay, I know you've torn up my homework for all these other classes, but you better not tear it up for this class, or I'm gonna go to the principal It's just a very strange, um, you know, attempt at what he described as a red line, but in fact is saying, you know, okay, we know you're doing this. We're gonna let you get away with it. Just don't do it here and you know, we'll continue to have these summits."

Turner added that the administration must determine what its foreign policy is

"All we've seen with this president and his meetings with the EU, the G-7, and NATO and then now, Russia, is a series of concessions," he said. "We understand that he doesn't want to be America first, which, by the way, you know it should be very disconcerting for everyone. It's like walking into court and having your lawyer, as you're walking in, saying, you know, I really don't want you to win."

