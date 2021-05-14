Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax TV: ICE, CPB Overwhelmed, Need Help

Auburn football coach-turned-Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is hoping his bill empowering local law enforcement the power to arrest and detain illegal immigrants will counter the Biden's administration policy of having ''given up'' the southern border.

Appearing on Newsmax TV on Friday, Tuberville explained that his Empowering Law Enforcement Act, introduced three days ago and co-sponsored by fellow Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Rounds of South Dakota, will allow local police to ''investigate, identify, apprehend, arrest, detain or transfer'' illegal immigrants.

He said it's necessary since the Biden administration has effectively nullified the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

''It's not our border anymore, it's the cartels' border,'' Tuberville said on ''American Agenda.'' ''We've just given it up by the administration, just gave it over to him. So, but now, they're all moving north and they're moving all over our country. ICE has been hogtied, so to speak. The Biden administration cannot stand ICE. Their detentions are down 66%.

''ICE is our immigration police across the country, not just the border. So now, we have to have somebody that's in charge of protecting the people in the rural counties, the cities all across our 50 states.''

Tuberville cited statistics supplied by the Customs and Border Patrol agency that showed illegal immigrant apprehensions at the southwest border in the Del Rio, Texas, sector have increased 393% in the first four months of this year compared to all of 2020, with more than 97,000 people detained.

He said the Biden administration also has severely restricted CPB, which has been inundated by the flood of illegal individuals crossing the border.

''They're overwhelmed,'' he said. ''They can't patrol the border right now. They're desk clerks, and it's just, it's just, it's a shame; it really is. I've been down there, have been at the border. I've seen it. I've seen a person face down in the Rio Grande river that just drowned recently. That happens daily, but they're coming across right and left, and it's just, it's just sad. And again if you don't live down there, you really don't understand.

''But people across this country are going to start understanding because they're coming to an area near you.''

