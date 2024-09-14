WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tua | nfl | concussion | gastineau

Mark Gastineau to Newsmax: Tua Should Be Able to Play Again

By    |   Saturday, 14 September 2024 06:10 PM EDT

Former New York Jets defensive end Mark Gastineau told Newsmax on Saturday that he is cautiously optimistic that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa "should be able to play again."

On Thursday, Tagovailoa suffered the third concussion of his career after taking a hard hit from Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills. Gastineau said concussions are the most serious of injuries and while they aren’t fully "beatable," they are "treatable."

"I can't really give a doctor's assessment on what Tua is going through, but I know that there are great doctors out there, and that he probably will be able to come back and play again," he said during an appearance on “Saturday Agenda.”

Gastineau, who played for the Jets from 1979 to 1988, said that the NFL was much different in his day with less protective helmets and less collective knowledge about the risks of concussions.

"When I hit a quarterback, I would knock their teeth out and put them in the hospital and it was really serious. I mean, [former Jets defensive tackle] Joe Klecko and I when we hit somebody, we really tore them up. But now I think the NFL is really doing a good job on trying to protect the quarterbacks. The helmets are different. The things that they've got now that are protecting them is a lot different than what I had when I was playing."

Host Rob Astorino asked Gastineau if the NFL should force Tagovailoa to retire.

"I can’t say to force him to retire," Gastineau answered. "He’s a very competitive athlete and I’m sure know if he had to do it all over again, he would slide.  It’s just really sad."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former New York Jets defensive end Mark Gastineau told Newsmax on Saturday that he is cautiously optimistic that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa "should be able to play again."
tua, nfl, concussion, gastineau
332
2024-10-14
Saturday, 14 September 2024 06:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved