Tsach Saar to Newsmax: Antisemitism Can't Be Tolerated

Tsach Saar, deputy consul general of Israel in New York, told Newsmax on Monday that the anti-Israel protests in New York and elsewhere in the United States can’t be tolerated because such hatred will target America’s children next.

“It's not just antisemitic,” Saar said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America.” “It's not just anti-Zionist. It is anti-American. Because, and I've seen it firsthand in Midtown Manhattan next to our consulate, when they burned the Israeli flag right away, afterwards, they burned an American flag and that's why we have to understand the depth of this problem.”

He said hate can't be tolerated.

“They are fueled with hate and I'm really afraid because I see the hate in their eyes,” he continued. “If we tolerate this, then, unfortunately, your children will be next.

"We have to call it out ,and we have to be strong and we have to fight back. And we see it on the streets and we have to fight back. We have to be there, and we have to call it out — violence, antisemitism. And you see the level of incitement, very difficult.”

Saar also reminded viewers on the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that the Palestinian militant group is still holding American hostages in Gaza alongside Israeli ones.

“There are 101 Israelis and non-Israelis — by the way, Americans also are held hostage still in Gaza one year afterwards — and we're doing everything in our power to release them,” he said. “And at the same time, we are doing everything we can to eliminate and dismantle this axis of evil, of terrorism, around Israel, orchestrated by Iran. And let's not forget, there's a lot of American blood on Iranian hands, on Hezbollah's hands. And it's not only our war."

“I'm confident that the Americans’ current administration, the next administration, it looks like there's a deep understanding of the danger that the Iranian regime poses, not just to the region, but also to America,” he added. “That's why we have to make sure that we all understand the danger and not forget the 101 hostages, because this was just a very small demonstration of what they plan and what they're capable of.”

