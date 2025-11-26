WATCH TV LIVE

TSA Officer to Newsmax: $10K Bonus Helps Family After Working Amid Shutdown

Wednesday, 26 November 2025 11:32 AM EST

Transportation Security Administration officer Jason Ihle said in an interview with Newsmax that an unexpected $10,000 bonus for working through the recent 43-day government shutdown will help stabilize his household ahead of the holidays, calling the award "such a surprise and such a blessing" after weeks of uncertainty.

Ihle, a U.S. Air Force veteran who works at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, told "National Report" that he learned about the bonus early one morning when his supervisor called and asked, "Hey, you up?" before delivering the news.

"I was just stunned. I was like, no way," he recalled.

"It was such a surprise and such a blessing," said Ihle.

The payment is part of an initiative supported by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to recognize TSA officers who continued working without pay during the shutdown.

Ihle said the money will go toward supporting his fiancée, their 5-year-old daughter, and his fiancée's mother.

"This will be such a blessing. It couldn't have come at a better time," he said, adding that he plans to use the money responsibly.

"It definitely will be a wonderful Christmas. And I want to set them [my family] up for their future as well."

During the shutdown, Ihle said he never missed a shift, relying on savings and community assistance. Donors provided gas cards, box lunches, and a food bank stationed at the airport.

"The mission always comes first," he said. "I just traded one uniform for another to proudly serve my country."

He urged younger viewers to embrace persistence and kindness. "If you need to get the job done, then go do it," Ihle said, adding, "And I try to do it with a smile."

Wednesday, 26 November 2025 11:32 AM
