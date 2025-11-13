WATCH TV LIVE

Noem Delivers $10K Bonus Checks to TSA Agents

By    |   Thursday, 13 November 2025 02:45 PM EST

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday announced $10,000 bonuses for Transportation Security Administration agents who worked during the government shutdown.

Noem delivered both the announcement and a handful of checks in Houston following the lengthy federal shutdown.

It is expected that the bonus will go to several thousand agents who received high-performance ratings from their supervisors.

Noem said, "We will be looking at every single TSA official that helped serve during this government shutdown and do what we can to recognize that and help them financially with a bonus check to get them and their family back on their feet."

And with the large stack of checks in envelopes, Noem began handing them out to TSA agents standing by the podium.

"So with that, Rico, I want to present to you a check and say thank you from the American people."

Leading up to the event, DHS posted: "Around 47,000 frontline @TSA officers continued to do an excellent job working throughout the shutdown despite the Democrats holding up their paychecks.

"Today, @Sec_Noem awarded $10,000 bonuses to the dedicated men and women of TSA who showed up every day to serve and protect the American people."

Noem also posted, "Thank you to every @DHSgov team member for your dedication and resilience throughout the Democrats' Shutdown — 43 days without pay for many of you — a hardship on your families."

"Your continued work and dedication to protecting our homeland are a testament to your patriotism. You made America safer during the longest shutdown in American history," she added.

Noem also recognized President Donald Trump in her post.

"Thanks to @POTUS Trump, our government is open. Together, we will continue to deliver on our promise to the American people: securing our homeland."

Trump recommended a similar payment for air traffic controllers who maintained perfect attendance during the shutdown, though it is unclear whether the TSA bonuses require full attendance.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

