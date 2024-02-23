Fmr British PM Truss to Newsmax: 'Absolute Disaster' If Putin Beats Ukraine

It would be "an absolute disaster" if Russian President Vladimir Putin were successful in his war against Ukraine, said former British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"We cannot let Russia win; it would be an absolute disaster if Putin succeeds," Truss said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

"He is in league with Hamas. We saw Hamas visit Moscow. He's in league with China as well. And if Putin succeeded in Ukraine, first of all, I don't think he'd stop there. I think we'd see the Baltic states under threat. I think we'd see Poland under threat.

"But also, what lesson would [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] take from that? He would most likely invade Taiwan and go further in the Asia Pacific," she continued.

"So we need to do what we can to help Ukraine. And what I think it means is sending long-range weapons and airplanes like the F-16 and be clear that we want to help the Ukrainians push Russia out of Ukraine. I think the war aims need to be a lot clearer, and we need to have clear objective as the West.

"I also think Europe needs to pay more of its share. There hasn't been enough investment in NATO, and we need to make sure we are able to defend ourselves."

Unless the West does enough to stop Putin, "he will continue. And he is being aided and abetted by the Chinese. It's in China's interest for Putin to succeed," added Truss.

Ukraine does not have "all the tools to win," said Truss. "What they really need are long-range weapons and airplanes. ... The U.S. has some of these resources being mothballed at the moment, so there's an opportunity to send resources to Ukraine that simply aren't being used by the U.S. And that is what I would like to see happen."

The Biden administration needs to "spell out what the war aims are and how they're going to help Ukraine win, and I don't think that has been clear enough," she added.

The United States and European Union on Friday heaped hundreds of new sanctions on Russia in connection with the second anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine and in retaliation for the death of noted Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny last week at an Arctic penal colony.

The U.S. government imposed roughly 600 new sanctions on Russia and its war machine in the largest single round of penalties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

The Biden administration is levying additional sanctions as House Republicans are blocking billions of dollars in additional aid to Ukraine.

Truss said sanctions work but told Newsmax she'd like to see the U.S. "work more closely with its allies on putting real controls on what is exported to China, how we trade with China, making sure Chinese technology isn't entering our system — likewise making sure that that is coordinated with what we're doing on Russia.

"At present, too many of these sanctions are being evaded; and Russia is essentially able to continue operating."

Truss also said she wanted Republicans back in the White House, telling Newsmax, "I think there's no doubt that the free world was safer when we had a Republican president than it is now.

"If you look at what's happened on the Afghanistan withdrawal, what's happened with the war in Ukraine, the increasingly emboldened Iran who are now in danger of acquiring nuclear capability, I believe it would be safer, and the world would be safer, if we had a Republican back in the White House."

On former President Donald Trump's criticism of NATO — the post-World War II alliance between the U.S. and many European countries — because the U.S. pays out the biggest portion in defense spending among other member countries, Truss said Europe and the U.S. need "to be able to defend a free world because ... we're not just facing Iran. We're facing all of them working together. And those countries, they want to destroy our way of life."

Truss also called for a harder look at the United Nations and other international institutions "actively seeking to undermine Israel and our values around the world" following claims by Israel that 13 employees of the United Nations' main relief agency in Gaza were associated with Hamas' attack on Oct. 7.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said it opened an investigation into the employees and that it had severed ties with those staff members.

