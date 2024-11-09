Sen. Cramer to Newsmax: Trump's Populist Views Work

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told Newsmax Saturday that President-elect Donald Trump's populist views are grounded in practicality when it comes to foreign policy.

"Donald Trump is nothing if not a projector of strength. This is why I think his geopolitical views, his more populist views, actually work in contemporary America," Cramer told "America Right Now."

"[O]n the one hand, he has relationships with some of the really bad actors, but the reason he does is because they believe him. They take him at his word when he says America is going to be strong again.

"They have a respect for him because they fear him. They don't respect Joe Biden or Kamala Harris because they project weakness, even in their diplomacy," he said.

In the short time since America elected Trump to his second term, the soon-to-be 47th president has already opened the doors toward a peace deal in Ukraine. Though, according to Newsweek, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may have spurned it over his desire to retake Russian-annexed Crimea.

Still, however, the war in the Middle East is showing no signs of slowing, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new U.S. envoy appointment, Yechiel Leiter, a hard-line backer of the war in Gaza and Israeli settlement in the West Bank.

