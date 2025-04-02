John Browne to Newsmax: Trump Championing Fair Trade

John Browne, an adviser to the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, praised on Newsmax Wednesday President Donald Trump's actions to instill fair trade for the United States.

"Who can possibly argue with someone who's fighting for fair trade? Even trade unfettered by tariffs on either side," Browne said of Trump on "American Agenda."

"Great Britain has, I think, very sensibly, despite a socialist prime minister, agreed to negotiate," Browne continued. "And I understand, contrary to what I was hearing just now, the negotiations are going very well."

"People must wake up that America is the largest economy in the world — commanded by a patriotic American, and he's the most powerful man in the world. And people that go against him are going to suffer."

Speaking from the Rose Garden Wednesday afternoon, Trump announced he would be signing an executive order "instituting reciprocal tariffs on countries throughout the world."

"Reciprocal," Trump emphasized. "That means they do it to us, and we do it to them. Very simple."

