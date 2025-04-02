WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Declares: 'It's Liberation Day in America!'

By    |   Wednesday, 02 April 2025 08:47 AM EDT

President Donald Trump, in an all-caps social media post early Wednesday, declared it is the nation's "Liberation Day" in advance of his making his call for sweeping tariffs official.

"IT’S LIBERATION DAY IN AMERICA!" the president proclaimed on Truth Social.

Trump has been referring to April 2 as "Liberation Day," saying his tariffs mean the United States will no longer be taken advantage of by trade imbalances with other nations.

Trump last week announced a 25% tariff on all auto imports to begin Thursday and 25% worldwide tariffs on steel and aluminum took effect in mid-March. In March, tariffs of 20% on all goods hit China, bringing retaliatory tariffs from Beijing.

Trump has also announced tariffs against Canada and Mexico to push them for a clampdown on fentanyl exports and immigration.

He has scheduled a "Make America Wealthy Again" news conference for 4 p.m. ET in the Rose Garden at the White House to outline his plans.

Sandy Fitzgerald

