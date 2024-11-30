Former Labor Sec. Acosta to Newsmax: Trump's Tariffs Equal Growth, Jobs, and No Inflation

Former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta praised President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies on Newsmax Saturday, emphasizing that Trump's focus on tariffs creates jobs, fosters economic growth, and curbs inflation.

In an appearance on "Wake Up America Weekend," former Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta discussed former President Donald Trump's economic strategy, highlighting its impact on American workers and the economy.

Acosta expressed strong support for Trump's recent cabinet pick, Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., for Secretary of Labor.

"Absolutely. I trust her, and I trust President Trump," he said. Acosta commended Trump's commitment to prioritizing American workers, noting, "If you can say anything about President Trump, this is a fact: He understands the need to put American workers first. The construction worker, the truck driver — those were the people that got him elected."

Acosta explained that Chavez-DeRemer's role would focus on ensuring safe, high-quality jobs. "The Secretary of Labor does not enact law," he clarified. "The Secretary of Labor works to make sure that there are good, safe jobs throughout America. And that's what she's going to do."

Addressing Trump's push for stronger tariffs to stimulate domestic industry, Acosta described the policy as crucial for creating a "level playing field" for American workers.

"Countries around the world subsidize their businesses ... and impose tariffs on America," Acosta said. "President Trump does not want to lose jobs to other countries. Americans are hardworking ... and if you give them the opportunity, we will produce great things right here."

Acosta argued that Trump's tariff policies, combined with lower taxes and deregulation, would stimulate the economy without fueling inflation.

"If you look at the inflation rates under the first Trump term, inflation was almost nonexistent. Tariffs went up, and inflation was almost nonexistent," he said. "Why? Because we had growth because we were expanding the economy. Because President Trump was creating those jobs here in the United States."

He added that Trump's approach aims to incentivize fair competition. Another solution to tariffs is for all those foreign countries that are not playing fair to take a step back and say, 'We'll play fair with you.' It's all about a level playing field," Acosta said.

Acosta's remarks underscored his confidence in Trump's economic vision and its potential to reinvigorate American industry while protecting workers.

"If the tariffs mean we have growth, and we have more jobs, then you don't get inflation," he said.

