Trump: Advisers Want Fight on Policy; Dems Launching Attacks

Former President Donald Trump, speaking in Asheville, North Carolina, Wednesday, noted that while he's being told by advisers to stick to policy over taking personal shots, Democrats are continuing to launch attacks against him.

"Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night take little shots?" Trump said at a rally that aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "He was talking shots at your president and so was Michelle [Obama]."

But the advisers, he said, are telling him to "stick to policy," as he'll win the race with his policies on crime, the border, and the military.

"[They say] you'll win it on the border," said Trump. "You'll win it with inflation. You'll win it with your great military that you built."

But because of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump said, the election will boil down to the economy and inflation, "because I view them together, what they've done to inflation."

"They caused it with energy," he said. "What they did with energy is so stupid. We were there, our energy. We would be dominant all over the world right now. We were already energy-independent. I made you energy-independent."

Trump added that had he remained in office, "we'd be paying back debt. We'd be reducing your taxes still further. We gave you the largest tax cuts ever, and a lot of good things were going to happen. But now we're just going to have to sort of call it a delay of four years."

Meanwhile, the voters will hold Harris and Biden "accountable" for "what they've done to this country," including with the Afghanistan withdrawal, said Trump.

"I will ask for the resignations of every single senior military official who touched the Afghanistan disaster," he said. "I want their resignations immediately, and I want them on the desk in the Oval Office on the Resolute Desk ... you don't know what that's done to the reputation of our country. The Afghanistan disaster, this housecleaning will be a signal to the entire world and American military and everybody else."

Meanwhile, Trump said that he has been referring to Harris as "Comrade Kamala" because "she's close" to being a communist or Marxist.

"Under Comrade Kamala, our military has been abused for radical social experiments," he said. "On day one, I will get critical race theory and transgender insanity the hell out of our U.S. armed forces. Our warriors should be focused on defeating America's enemies, not figuring out their genders."

