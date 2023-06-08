Haley to Newsmax: Won't Get Into Petty Back and Forth With Trump

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said on Newsmax Thursday she won't get into a "petty back and forth" with former President Donald Trump.

"God bless President Trump," Haley said when asked by Newsmax's Shaun Kraisman on "National Report" what she thought of Trump criticizing her as a "career politician whose only fulfilled commitment is to herself."

"First of all, if I was that bad, why did he hire me to be his U.N. ambassador? If I was that bad, why did he say I was the best person the U.N. ever saw? If I was that bad, why would he thank me for being a great partner in foreign policy?

"The only reason he's hitting me now is because I'm running. I had a great working relationship with him when I was at the U.N., and we got a lot done.

"The biggest thing we got done was we took the kick-me sign off our backs and America was respected again. … I'm not going to get into his petty back and forth, but what I will say is that it's time for a new generation, it's time to get away from the vendettas, it's time to get away from the negativity and the baggage that we have seen.

"I will tell you; I have always fought for America. I'm going to continue to fight for America.

"The reason I decided to run was, you look at the fall of Afghanistan, you look at the economy and the out-of-control debt. You look at the fact that we have a lack of transparency in our classrooms, the fact that we have sky-high crime and look at the open borders we have. That's why I'm running."

