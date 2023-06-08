Haley to Newsmax: 'Not Surprising' China to Build US Spy Base in Cuba

No one should be surprised that China has reached a secret agreement with Cuba to establish an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island, GOP presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Newsmax.

"Look at what is happening. China has bought 400,000 acres of U.S. soil, most recently near Grand Forks Air Force base where our most sensitive drone technology is, we had a spy balloon go over South Carolina, not because we have pretty beaches, it's because they know we have a strong military operation there," Haley said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report."

"Look at the fact that President Xi said whoever owns the data rules the world and he's doing that by requiring all of our American tech companies that do business in China to cooperate with the Chinese military, so they now have surveillance over all our financial situation, our healthcare situation, our children's lifestyle situation.

"So, we shouldn't be surprised that they're now putting a spy station in Cuba. What we should be upset about is that [President Joe] Biden has done nothing about it, absolutely nothing.

"They've done nothing about what they did to us with COVID, they've done nothing about all the fentanyl coming across, we're letting China steal $600 billion of intellectual property from us every year and Biden continues to sit in the White House and do nothing."

The facility in Cuba, roughly 100 miles from Florida, would allow Chinese intelligence to monitor electronic communications throughout the southeastern U.S. and ship traffic.

The report comes months after a Chinese spy balloon flew over the U.S.

"We have to let China know we're onto them," Haley said. "We have to build up a strong military, we have to get energy independent, we have to hold them accountable for COVID, we've got to stop this purchase of U.S. soil.

"We need to get them out of our universities, and we need to make sure China knows, 'you make one more step of surveillance and we're going to sanction you.' And by the way, Cuba thinks that they're hurting from us now, we will make them hurt more.

"Biden has tried to loosen things on them and become more friendly with Cuba, [but] you don't become more friendly with a state sponsor of terrorism."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!