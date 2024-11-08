Lara Trump to Newsmax: Fearmongers Have Been 'Oddly Silent'

The people talking the loudest “and fearmongering the most have been oddly silent over the past 72 hours,” RNC co-Chair Lara Trump said in an interview.

“All the talk of Donald Trump as a dictator, dictator on day one, fascist, Nazi, all the things. It's kind of funny because they've been very quiet. Maybe it's because they know that they've been lying to the American people,” Trump said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE.”

“Maybe it's because they got a resounding wakeup call on Tuesday night, when Donald Trump won 312 electoral votes. Every one of the seven battleground states, Donald Trump won.

“There were counties like Miami Dade County, which is a blue county, that flipped red. This happened all across the country. And you see these major voting blocs that Democrats traditionally don't even have to try."

“Donald Trump gained historic margins in so many of these groups,” she added. “These people are frauds, and they're phonies, and they know it, and they know that they've now been caught in their lie.”

Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago.

With him back in the White House, “we are going to have peace through strength,” said Lara Trump.

“We are going to see our economy come back. We are going to have a safe and secure southern border, and I'm going to go ahead and make a prediction right here, right now, that Donald Trump leaves the White House with a historically high approval rating, because I think Americans are so tired of being lied to about this man and lied to about Republican values. Just watch and see what happens.”

