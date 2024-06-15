WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | burgess owens | gop | unity | historic

Rep. Owens to Newsmax: Trump's Impact Historic for GOP Unity

Saturday, 15 June 2024 07:16 PM EDT

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, expressed optimism about the 2024 presidential election, citing former President Donald Trump's influence as a unifying force within the Republican Party.

Speaking to Newsmax on Saturday, Owens highlighted Trump's significance in the current political climate.

"You know, we're seeing something in 2024 that I think we're all going to look back on and realize it was historic," Owens said.

"It's been a long, long time since we the people have come together the way we are. To truly want to go after one basic thing, that's good. But get back to our basics: becoming a much better union, a much better country."

Owens described Trump as a catalyst for unity.

"He's positive. He has policies. He's bringing people to our party that have never thought about being a Republican — folks that still can be Democrats and still be independents, but they realize the values we have, the things, the policies we're going for are for their good," Owens said.

"So I'm excited about being part of that."

The congressman was enthusiastic about Trump's recent interactions with Congress.

"To have President Trump come and spend time with the House and the House members and then go to the Senate members and have the same kind of reception is very unique; this did not happen his first time around," he said.

"So I'm excited about it. I'm excited about what's going to happen in 2024 and November of this year for sure."

Trump returned to Capitol Hill on Thursday, his first visit with lawmakers since the Jan. 6, 2021, incident. He was embraced by energized House and Senate Republicans reinvigorated by his bid to retake the White House. The presumptive Republican nominee delivered a message of unity, promising to "work out" any lingering differences within the party, according to the BBC.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


