Trump to Newsmax: AI Will Lead to 'Tremendous Numbers of Jobs'

Artificial intelligence will fuel a surge in U.S. job creation, accelerate medical breakthroughs and help the United States outpace China, while the U.S. economy remains strong and expanding, President Donald Trump said in an exclusive interview on Newsmax.

Trump pointed to manufacturing growth, tax cuts and rising employment as evidence that new technologies will ultimately benefit American workers despite concerns about automation.

"Well, you're really helping the workers because we're building plants all over the country," Trump said on "On the Record with Greta Van Susteren." "And when these plants open up, you're going to see a big surge."

Trump said artificial intelligence will also contribute to major scientific advances.

"You're helping a lot of other things, like cures to diseases that we're going to find through AI," he said.

He also framed AI as part of a broader competition with China.

"We're leading China," Trump said. "China wants it badly, but they won't be able to as long as we're smart. That industry will lead to unbelievable things and will lead to tremendous numbers of jobs."

While acknowledging that automation may reduce staffing at individual facilities, Trump said overall job creation will increase.

"You may have fewer people in the plants, but you'll have many more of them," he said, pointing to expanding automobile manufacturing in the United States.

Trump added that total employment remains at record levels.

"There are more people working today in the United States than ever before," he said. "We have the highest number of people working today than we ever have before, by far."

On taxes, Trump said recent cuts have simplified the system while increasing take-home pay.

"We had the biggest tax cut in history, and people are getting $5,000, $6,000 and $8,000 back," he said. "We have no tax on tips, which made it much simpler. We have no tax on Social Security, which made it simpler. We have no tax on overtime, which makes even the returns much simpler."

Trump said additional simplification efforts are underway.

"So we are simplifying it," he said. "But we're also going to mechanically simplify it. And that'll be easy. The big thing was getting the cuts."

He said Americans are already seeing the benefits.

"People are ending up with $5,000 or $6,000 now more than they thought they would have," Trump said. "People are saying, 'Wow, this is great.'"

On domestic issues, Trump praised Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., for supporting his proposed White House ballroom project.

"I think he's terrific, actually. He's a man of common sense," Trump said. "The ballroom is beautiful. It is going ahead of schedule. It is right on budget."

Trump contrasted the project with other federal construction efforts.

"It's right on budget, unlike other things built in our country, like the Federal Reserve Building, which is slightly over budget by billions of dollars," he said. "I could have done that job for $25 million. They're going to spend maybe $4 billion."

Trump also sharply criticized late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over the comedian's jokes about him and his administration.

"I haven't heard him apologize, but he's a lowlife, whether he apologized or not, he's a lowlife," Trump said.

Trump criticized Kimmel's program and ABC's decision to keep him on air.

"He shouldn't be on television," Trump said. "He's not a funny guy. He's got no ratings."

Trump added that ABC could face consequences over past disputes.

"I think ABC is putting themselves in great jeopardy," he said.

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