Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: Trump Will Win Debate of Compare, Contrast

Donald Trump will easily win the presidential debate on Thursday night, because his policies are clearly superior to those of President Joe Biden's disastrous term in office, Rep. Troy Nehls told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The Texas Republican told "National Report" that when the former president speaks about all that he achieved as chief executive, it will serve as "a compare and contrast to what the American people are witnessing today under the leadership of Joe Biden. And America can see it."

Nehls emphasized that "it is plain and clear for everyone to see, the disastrous [Biden] polices, the southern border, the inflation and the groceries, the energy, the endless wars we have across the globe. It is a crime."

The congressman, who is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. said that the "American people understand it is clear that we were in much, much better shape four years ago than we were today,... so all Trump needs to do is talk about his policies and tomorrow night will be the general election."

This is especially so, Nehls contended, because Biden will have a difficult time standing for the entire 90 minutes of the debate, as well as find it hard to not start babbling at some point.

In contrast to Biden, Nehls said "the American people are going to see the greatest American president in my lifetime, Donald J. Trump, out on that stage talking about his policies, the success of his policies when he was the president for four years."

