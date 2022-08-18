Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: Trump Raid Affidavit Won't Likely Be Released

The affidavit and related materials used to obtain the search warrants for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate won't likely be released during federal court proceedings in Miami, Rep. Troy Nehls said on Newsmax Thursday.

"You're going to find out that they are not going to unseal that affidavit," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," explaining that the documents would identify a confidential informant whose statement allowed the Justice Department and the FBI to establish probable cause for the search.

"What stinks about the whole thing is that the DOJ and the FBI knew for several months, and they were at Mar-a-Lago in June, that Trump had these documents there," Nehls added.

Media outlets including The New York Times, the publisher of the Wall Street Journal, ABC News, and NBC News are asking U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday to unseal the affidavit and other related materials, on the grounds that the public's right to know, as well as the historic significance of the unprecedented search of a former president's home, outweigh arguments to keep the records sealed.

Trump has also said he backs the release of the affidavit.

Nehls said he also questions why it took the FBI agents nine hours to search Trump's home.

"They knew where these documents were," said Nehls. "Why did it take nine hours to go inside Mar-a-Lago and snoop around? Because they're looking for something else?

"It's not even — in my opinion — about the documents. It's what else they can find by going through drawers in the bedroom. Maybe they even looked underneath the mattress, so I think that's what this is about. It's to destroy Trump and keep him off the ballot in 2024."

Meanwhile, Trump has said he is considering the release of the surveillance video from his home, and Nehls said he thinks that should happen.

However, he said he also thinks the FBI and DOJ will "find an ambitious prosecutor and they're going to indict Donald Trump on something. They just are."

Further, they will "find a friendly grand jury up in the D.C. swamp area and they're going to indict him to try to destroy him and keep him off the ballot in 2024," said Nehls.

The congressman also criticized Attorney General Merrick Garland for condemning attacks on the FBI.

"Most men and women in this country support FBI and the agents that work each and every day," said Nehls. "What we don't support and what the American people don't support is the crooked people at the top of the FBI.

"The leadership of the FBI needs to change because they've weaponized it against individuals like Donald Trump, going back to Russia collusion, all that dossier. It was all fake.

"It was all nothing but a lie. So shame on them. They need new leadership at the FBI again."

Nehls on Thursday also discussed the ongoing situation at the southern border, including the pushback from New York City and Washington, D.C., after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order to bus immigrants there.

"You've received a few thousand from Texas," he said. "We have 5,000 to 6,000 coming through every single day, and we're over 2 million people this year, so give me a break," said Nehls. "I would send them to all these liberal cities where their mayors say they are [in] a welcoming city, a sanctuary city. Let's send them all."

