Gold Star Sister to Newsmax: We Present 'Life of Service'

Gold Star sister Ryan Manion told Newsmax on Monday that the foundation that began in honor of her brother is all about presenting "a life of service" to Americans.

Manion told "National Report" that the Travis Manion Foundation facilitates military veterans to share their stories of service. "It's all about creating a community, a community of like-minded individuals who want to go out and make a difference, making sure that as veterans take off the uniform, we are saying to them, We need you to continue to serve."

Manion said many vets have stepped up to pursue the goal. "And they are taking off that uniform, and they're going out into communities all across the country, teaching our next generation what it means to live a life of service."

The Travis Manion Foundation is very visible during the Memorial Day weekend, with volunteers visiting the gravesites of veterans all across the country. "And the Honor Project is a campaign where we bring volunteers out all across the country. We have over 60 participating VA cemeteries across the country where volunteers will go and place tokens of remembrance at grave sites."

Manion said they do their best to make sure no one is forgotten. "Families can register their loved one's grave so they know that if they can't make it to their loved one's grave on Memorial Day, a volunteer will."

The Travis Manion Foundation helps preserve the legacy of Marine 1st Lt Travis Manion, who was killed during his second combat tour in Iraq in 2007.

