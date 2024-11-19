Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Women Must Be Protected in Bathrooms

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that she backs a resolution to ban biological men from using women's bathrooms on Capitol Hill.

The Tennessee Republican told "National Report" that what "I hear across my state regularly is how important it is for girls to know they are going to have those protections."

Blackburn added, "In the Senate, I have led the fight to keep men out of women's sports and to protect sports and those safe places for girls and women in athletics."

The senator also commented on President-elect Donald Trump's nominations, saying that he is "doing a great job moving forward quickly and filling out his Cabinet" and that she is "going to be there to support every single one of them."

She stressed that "it is important that our nation have these positions filled, and filled quickly."

Blackburn said that the goal of GOP senators is that as soon as Trump is sworn in on January 20 that senators are able to return to the Senate floor and hold the votes on the nominees.

Regarding the controversy surrounding a FEMA official instructing workers in the aftermath of the recent hurricanes not to aid people in Florida who had Trump campaign signs on their property, Blackburn said that this is unacceptable.

She insisted that FEMA must carry out its mission, which is to help anyone who has been adversely impacted by a natural disaster without connection to their possible political leanings.

Blackburn insisted that "if they can't do that, then maybe the Department of Government Efficiency needs to start looking at how they can reorganize FEMA."

