Robert Cahaly to Newsmax: Top Pollsters Form Group to Prioritize Accuracy

Citing a growing lack of accountability in public polling, Trafalgar Group founder Robert Cahaly unveiled Wednesday on Newsmax the formation of a new alliance of top-rated pollsters aimed at restoring trust and transparency in political surveys.

Appearing on "Finnerty," Cahaly said Wednesday that four of the nation's most consistently accurate polling firms have launched a new association to spotlight accuracy and accountability in public opinion research.

Cahaly revealed the formation of the National Association of Independent Pollsters, an invitation-only group that includes pollsters with proven accurate track records.

"This is a group of people — you know, Big Data Poll, Rasmussen Reports, InsiderAdvantage, and Trafalgar Group — among the top pollsters in the entire country year in and year out," he said.

"Well, what we've noticed is that there seems to be kind of no punishment, no ramifications for getting it wrong. So many of these mainstream media polls, these university polls consistently get the elections wrong."

Cahaly said the goal of the new group is to draw public attention to polling accuracy, especially as inaccurate pollsters continue to influence narratives and voter perception.

"We're a group of pollsters who have a lifetime accuracy rating that is significantly higher than they do," he said. "What we're trying to point out is ... we're forming an association, and we're going to be inviting other accurate pollsters into it."

Cahaly said the group hopes to educate the public about which polls are trustworthy and which have repeatedly failed to predict election outcomes, offering a substandard product.

"People need to understand that when they're looking at all these, like presidential approval polls, they [the media] give credence to polls from companies and organizations that all the time fail. They continue to fail in elections," he said. "So why should we listen to them in elections?"

He also clarified that entry into the association will not be based on reputation, credentials, or ideology, but on documented performance.

"We want to have a group that focuses on what accuracy means — not a bunch of silly rules to get in," Cahaly said.

The group aims to stand apart from what Cahaly called the "mainstream media and university polling class," which he criticized for persistent election misfires and lack of transparency.

The move comes after years of growing criticism over the reliability of polling. In multiple recent election cycles, major polling outlets underestimated support for conservative candidates, fueling calls for reform across the industry.

In 2024, each of the four founding members ranked among the top 10 most accurate pollsters in the country, as determined by the final election results.

Although some call the new coalition conservative-leaning, Cahaly says it is strictly nonpartisan and focused on statistical accuracy.

