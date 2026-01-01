Shaffer to Newsmax: Maduro Tempts US Escalation by Holding Americans

Venezuela's detention of additional American citizens could provoke a sharp escalation in U.S. pressure on President Nicolás Maduro, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer said Thursday, calling the move a dangerous miscalculation by the regime.

In an appearance on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Shaffer reacted to reports that the number of Americans held in Venezuela has grown in recent months, following the start of President Donald Trump's intensified military and economic campaign against Maduro.

The detentions have come as U.S. forces have increased counternarcotics operations in the region, including the destruction this week of five suspected drug-trafficking boats.

Shaffer dismissed Maduro's public displays of confidence, including appearances in which the Venezuelan leader has danced and sung at rallies, as ineffective posturing amid mounting pressure.

"He actually sang. I think it was a John Lennon song," Shaffer told guest host E.D. Hill, referring to "Imagine."

"I'm surprised he didn't do a rendition of 'We Are the World' for Christmas. But, no, it's not going to help."

Shaffer said the reported detention of Americans, including 28-year-old New York resident James Lucky Lang, marks a serious escalation that carries historical parallels.

"The last time a dictator did that and really did it severely was Manuel Noriega back in 1989," Shaffer said, referring to the Panamanian strongman whose actions preceded U.S. military intervention.

"I don't think we're going to invade Venezuela like we did Panama," Shaffer said.

"But I think this opens the door for more severe direct special operations into the interior of Venezuela and more direct operations against Maduro himself."

Shaffer said the detentions appear designed to create leverage over Washington, but that the strategy is likely to backfire.

"I think it's a bad move," he said. "This just opens the door for more bad things to happen to Maduro."

