Trump: US Hits Drug Boat Loading Site in Venezuela

President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States had "hit" an area in Venezuela where boats are loaded with drugs, which would mark the first known time the U.S. has carried out operations on land in Venezuela since a pressure campaign began against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

"There was a major explosion ‍in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs," Trump said.

"We ‍hit all the boats, and now we hit the area ... it's the implementation area."

Trump confirmed he recently spoke with Maduro, adding "but nothing much comes of it."

It was not immediately clear which part of the U.S. government acted and what ⁠target was hit.

Trump has previously said that he has authorized the CIA to carry out covert operations in Venezuela.

On a radio show last week, Trump had made vague comments about an apparent ​U.S. operation against a "big facility" in Venezuela.

The Central Intelligence Agency, the White House and the Pentagon have not publicly elaborated on those comments and declined to comment on questions posed by Reuters.

The Venezuelan government has not commented on the incident Trump described ‍and there have been no independent reports from Venezuela of it.

The administration has previously touted its success in taking ⁠out suspected drug trafficking vessels, and the Pentagon has posted footage of several of its strikes on social media.

The lack of response by U.S. national security agencies had raised questions about whether the incident Trump mentioned was carried out covertly. Such an operation would likely limit the ability of U.S. officials to speak on the matter.

Last month, Reuters reported that the ​U.S. was poised to launch a ⁠new phase of Venezuela-related operations, as the Trump administration escalates pressure on Maduro's government.

At the time, two U.S. officials said covert operations ‍would likely be the first part of the new action against Maduro.

The U.S. mission has primarily focused on military strikes against suspected drug trafficking ‌vessels and has prompted intense oversight from Congress. More than 100 people have been killed in more than 20 strikes in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

Earlier this month, U.S. military leaders briefed lawmakers on an incident in ⁠September in ​which an American strike killed 11 people ‍but left several survivors. They were killed in a second strike ordered by Admiral Frank Bradley.

Democrats on Capitol Hill have questioned whether the second strike was conducted in accordance ‍with international law.

Trump's comments come amid a massive U.S. military build up in the Caribbean, including more than 15,000 troops.