Tags: tony shaffer | ukraine | russia | donald trump | vladimir putin | volodymyr zelenskyy

Tony Shaffer to Newsmax: Time to Let Europe Handle Ukraine's Future

Friday, 04 July 2025 06:07 PM EDT

European leaders need to shoulder the "burden" that is Ukraine's survival, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax Friday.

"The answer is: Let them be responsible," Shaffer told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"We've been carrying a burden a long time. If there's going to be any resolution or expansion, the Europeans should own this.

"President [Donald] Trump has been doing what he can to bring the two together. I think if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is willing to, which he says he is, there has to be serious discussion of the reality."

But, said Shaffer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not appear to be interested in talking.

"Ukraine has not been willing to accept any changes of their plan regarding their 24 points," he said.

Shaffer said Ukraine has its list of demands, and so does Russia.

"There's got to be a coming together. There's no there to get to at this point," he said.

Putin believes he can outlast anything to achieve his goal of dominating Ukraine, according to Shaffer. "Putin's eyes — his eyes see victory no matter what," he said.

Trump expressed concern about the status of the Russia-Ukraine war on Thursday following a call with Putin. He told reporters that he "didn't make any progress" on a potential ceasefire with Ukraine, adding, "I'm not happy about that, I'm not happy."

The Kremlin on Wednesday welcomed news that the United States has halted some weapons deliveries to Ukraine, saying the fewer arms are shipped to Kyiv, the sooner the conflict will end.

The Pentagon has halted some shipments of air defense missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine over concerns that U.S. stockpiles are too low, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. 

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

European leaders need to shoulder the "burden" that is Ukraine's survival, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax Friday.
2025-07-04
Friday, 04 July 2025 06:07 PM
