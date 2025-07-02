WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | war | russia | weapons | pause | free foreign aid | donald trump

Russia: US's Ukraine Weapons Pause Will Hasten War's End

Wednesday, 02 July 2025 06:41 AM EDT

The Kremlin on Wednesday welcomed news that the United States has halted some weapons deliveries to Ukraine, saying the fewer arms are shipped to Kyiv, the sooner the conflict will end.

The Pentagon has halted some shipments of air defense missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine over concerns that U.S. stockpiles are too low, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

A senior Ukrainian lawmaker called Washington's decision "painful" for Kyiv's efforts to defend against Russian air strikes, which have intensified in recent weeks.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin on Wednesday welcomed news that the United States has halted some weapons deliveries to Ukraine, saying the fewer arms are shipped to Kyiv, the sooner the conflict will end.
ukraine, war, russia, weapons, pause, free foreign aid, donald trump
88
2025-41-02
Wednesday, 02 July 2025 06:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved