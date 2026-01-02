WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tony shaffer | newsmax | iran | protests

Shaffer to Newsmax: US Aims to Destabilize Iran Regime Amid Protests

By    |   Friday, 02 January 2026 04:17 PM EST

Retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax on Friday that a multifaceted U.S. strategy aimed at weakening the Iranian regime is tied directly to the ongoing protests sweeping the country and to a recent comment by President Donald Trump on Truth Social about supporting the demonstrators.

On "American Agenda," Shaffer said the unrest in Iran stems from a collapsing economy marked by a plunging currency, water shortages, and energy problems that have eroded basic living conditions.

Iranian authorities have struggled to manage the crises, firing the head of the central bank — an action Shaffer said would not address the deep-rooted problems fueling public anger.

Instead, he said, Iran's top leaders are resorting to superficial measures such as blaming cold weather to discourage protesters.

"What they're really afraid of is those people going after their government big time," Shaffer said, connecting the internal unrest to broader pressure from Washington on Tehran.

Shaffer said the U.S. has been working through what he described as "destabilization" tactics, including operations against Iran's "shadow fleet," a network used to evade sanctions and export oil.

The targeting of these vessels, he noted, has drawn complaints from Russia, Venezuela, and Iran itself because it cuts into crucial revenue for the regime.

"The quicker we can defund the mullahs, the quicker the government can fall and the people can take charge," Shaffer said, linking economic pressure with the hope that the unrest will expand into a broader political challenge to Iran's leadership.

His remarks came as Trump took to Truth Social early Friday to warn the Islamic regime that the U.S. would intervene if Iranian forces violently suppress peaceful protests.

"If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue," Trump wrote. "We are locked and loaded and ready to go."

Trump's post underscores an administration foreign-policy posture that publicly backs demonstrators while pressuring Iran economically and diplomatically. Iranian officials have denounced such comments as interference in their internal affairs and warned of regional destabilization if the U.S. intervenes.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax on Friday that a multifaceted U.S. strategy aimed at weakening the Iranian regime is tied directly to the ongoing protests sweeping the country and to a recent comment by President Donald Trump on Truth Social about supporting ...
tony shaffer, newsmax, iran, protests
483
2026-17-02
Friday, 02 January 2026 04:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved