Tony Perkins to Newsmax: Trump Wants Fed's Powell Out

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, told Newsmax on Wednesday that it is clear President Donald Trump wants Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to resign.

Perkins told "Newsline" that Trump's mentioning a huge amount of money spent on renovations at Federal Reserve headquarters was just another nudge to push Powell out.

"You've heard the saying there's more than one way to skin a cat. I think that's what President Trump is looking at here. Yes, it's clear he wants the chairman of the Fed to go away," he said.

The Family Research Council president said Trump's recent comments about Powell refusing to cut the key Fed interest rate show Trump's dissatisfaction with Powell's performance.

He said Trump wants "someone who will lower interest rates, allow the plans or the new policies that the Trump administration are pushing through that will really ignite the economy."

He said Powell's continued refusal to reduce the key Fed interest rate goes against Trump's policies.

"And it's really difficult, especially as the president being a builder, a businessman. He knows what lower interest rates mean," Perkins said.

Trump is "going to find a way to show Chairman Powell the door — the exit door, that is," Perkins said.

Trump has fired off angry comments about Powell for months, saying he is costing Americans billions of dollars by keeping the key Fed interest rate higher than is needed to control inflation. But he said this week that he was not ready to fire Powell.

The Associated Press reported that in a meeting with House Republicans on Tuesday at the White House, Trump told lawmakers he was leaning in the direction of firing Powell.

On Friday, Trump told reporters at the White House: "He's doing a terrible job. He's costing our country a lot of money."

