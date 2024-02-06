Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Biden Knows He's Breaking Law

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden knows full well that he could fix the crisis at the border with a "couple of phone calls," but instead chooses to keep it open.

"He knows he's breaking the law," Tuberville said of Biden on "National Report."

Tuberville joined the show to discuss the bipartisan Senate border bill, what he calls a "border giveaway," which is dying a quick death in the upper chamber Tuesday. But even as congressional lawmakers continue to fuss over the controversial bill, likely not even to get out of the Senate, Tuberville said the quickest way to solve the crisis lies with the White House, not Capitol Hill.

"Well, he is confused, been confused for three years, gets more confused every day," Tuberville said about Biden, but added there's no confusion about the southern border morass.

"The problem is he could stop this in five seconds. All he would have to do is make a couple of phone calls, stop them from coming across the border," Tuberville said. "He and [DHS Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas have done this. We've begged them for three years, do something."

"They are not standing up for our country or the American people. We're losing respect. We're losing discipline. We're losing law and order every day, and it's costing American taxpayers billions of dollars, and they want more money," Tuberville added. "But he's got the ability to do this.

"The laws are in place. Just go by the law, President Biden. If you do that, we could rectify this problem in a short period of time."

Tuberville said he's against the border bill, joining a growing number of Senate Republicans who are sure to sink the bill, if it comes to a vote at all amid pushback, according to one of the architects, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

"This is not a border bill. This is just a giveaway to the illegals and more voters for the Democrats," Tuberville said.

